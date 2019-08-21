Wednesday, August 21, 2019 | 19 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
TRENDING NOW
Two US soldiers killed in Afghanistan: NATO
Rawalpindi man, who raped women, received money from abroad: police
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar calls Mustafa Kamal a ‘rejected man’
FATF listing: Asia Pacific Group adopts Pakistan’s mutual evaluation report
Islamabad shopkeepers ask for alternative after ban on plastic bags
SAMAA TV
2 hours ago
A restaurant in Islamabad was sealed for using polythene bags
A restaurant in Islamabad's Blue Area was fined and sealed for two weeks for using plastic bags. The owner says, "We won't follow the law until an alternative is provided."
TOPICS:
Islamabad
plastic bags
