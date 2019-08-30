Friday, August 30, 2019 | 28 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Is gold up for another bull run?
Farooq Baloch
1 hour ago
Last year, gold gave 60% return in rupee term
The price of gold is at an all time high
Gold earned 60% profit last year
This is higher than the profit yield from stocks, dollars or property
In Pakistan, gold is imported
The hike in the dollar rate also impacted the price of gold
We may see a similar trend in the coming year
The chances for an increase in oil prices are low
So people are likely to invest in gold
A trade war between US and China is continuing
This is creating uncertainty in the market
The demand for gold will likely be high
Mining companies, however, are finding it hard to increase supply because of a low discovery rate
Based on these fundamentals, the coming year is good time to invest in gold
Geopolitical developments, such as Brexit and the US-China trade war, have fueled the market uncertainty
This diverted international investments to gold
The bulk of it has been purchased by China, India and Russia
price of gold
