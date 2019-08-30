Friday, August 30, 2019  | 28 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Is gold up for another bull run?

1 hour ago
 
Last year, gold gave 60% return in rupee term



  • The price of gold is at an all time high

  • Gold earned 60% profit last year

  • This is higher than the profit yield from stocks, dollars or property

  • In Pakistan, gold is imported

  • The hike in the dollar rate also impacted the price of gold

  • We may see a similar trend in the coming year

  • The chances for an increase in oil prices are low

  • So people are likely to invest in gold

  • A trade war between US and China is continuing

  • This is creating uncertainty in the market

  • The demand for gold will likely be high

  • Mining companies, however, are finding it hard to increase supply because of a low discovery rate

  • Based on these fundamentals, the coming year is good time to invest in gold

  • Geopolitical developments, such as Brexit and the US-China trade war, have fueled the market uncertainty

  • This diverted international investments to gold

  • The bulk of it has been purchased by China, India and Russia

 
TOPICS:
price of gold
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Gold trading at an all-time high
7 months ago
7 months ago
Gold price hits two-week low
8 months ago
8 months ago
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
gold, investment, profit, international market, exchange rates, rupees, samaa money
 
MOST READ
This Karachi bride missed her wedding because of the rain
This Karachi bride missed her wedding because of the rain
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Fearless and cheeky Faisalabad ATM robber easily steals Rs64,000
Fearless and cheeky Faisalabad ATM robber easily steals Rs64,000
Watch: Girl survives accident with truck in Balakot
Watch: Girl survives accident with truck in Balakot
Cartoon characters come to life at Karachi children festival
Cartoon characters come to life at Karachi children festival
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.