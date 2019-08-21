Wednesday, August 21, 2019 | 19 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Pakistan's 2019 current account deficit is 73% less than 2018
Shehbaz Sharif prescribed 10 days of bed rest, court told
PM Khan to address rally in Umerkot on August 31
Jhang man arrested for sexually abusing six-year-old
Geopolitics
Gujranwala hosts photography exhibition for Kashmir
Mohsin Khalid
2 hours ago
The exhibition was in solidarity with Kashmir
Gujranwala
Kashmir
RELATED STORIES
Trump renews offer to mediate amid ‘explosive’ situation in Kashmir
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
‘Twitter apparently blocked Pakistani accounts under influence of Indian lobbies’
15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Pakistan plans to take Kashmir issue to ICJ: PM’s aide
15 hours ago
15 hours ago
VIDEO
Watch: Water still accumulated in Punjab Chowrangi underpass
Salman Ahmad
local
2 hours ago
Residents attempt to save Kandhkot village on self-help basis
Ghulam Mustafa
local
14 hours ago
Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz begins services in Rawalpindi
Sadaqat Ali
local
20 hours ago
police mobile, service, character certificate, driving license, Rawalpindi, Punjab, punjab police, Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz
MOST READ
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
New Punjab Chowrangi underpass roads falling apart in Karachi
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
Sindh Wildlife Department and police capture three crocodiles in Karachi
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.