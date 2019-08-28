Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Faisalabad officials being investigated for illegally renting out public land

31 mins ago
 
Irrigation department employees accused of land scam  



 
TOPICS:
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Over 100 people in Multan’s Arain cannot hear or speak
Over 100 people in Multan's Arain cannot hear or speak
local
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
local
Video: Lahore police arrest suspected gamblers
Video: Lahore police arrest suspected gamblers
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Islamabad shopkeepers ask for alternative after ban on plastic bags
Islamabad shopkeepers ask for alternative after ban on plastic bags
Watch: Man attempts to kill Karachi trader in broad daylight
Watch: Man attempts to kill Karachi trader in broad daylight
Watch: Girl survives accident with truck in Balakot
Watch: Girl survives accident with truck in Balakot
Watch: Rickshaw driver robbed at gunpoint in Karachi's Gulshan
Watch: Rickshaw driver robbed at gunpoint in Karachi’s Gulshan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.