HOME > Local

Corrected: 8 people rescued at Korangi Causeway

4 hours ago
 
Cranes and boats used to reach them




Eight people have been rescued at the Korangi Causeway in Karachi on Sunday morning.
Three of them were lifted via a crane and five others, including two children were rescued by boat.
It was earlier incorrectly reported, based on information from officials that portions of a bridge were swept away in flooding in Karachi, cutting Korangi Crossing off from the rest of the city. The causeway was flooded.
Five people were stranded on a portion. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his team went to visit the site of the Causeway. Rescue work was started and the commissioner was issued orders. Edhi boats were asked to help.
The solution involved a crane, said the CM's team by 11:15am. The DC of Korangi was in assistance.

This story has been corrected. No bridge had collapsed. 
 
TOPICS:
Karachi Rain
 
