China advises Pakistan, India against unilateral actions on Kashmir

Says UNSC concerned over human rights situation there

“According to relevant Security Council resolutions, the status of Kashmir is undecided and is internationally recognized dispute,” the Chinese ambassador to the UN said, following a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Kashmir."The members [of Security Council] have expressed serious concerns, concerning the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir," Zhang Jun said. “They are also concerned about the human rights situation there.”The Chinese ambassador said that the members of the UNSC hold the view that Pakistan and India should refrain from taking any unilateral actions, which might further aggravate the tension.