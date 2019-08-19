Monday, August 19, 2019 | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Local
Chairman DMC Central Rehan Hashmi aims to clean FC area
SAMAA TV
1 hour ago
Says 250 trucks of garbage dispatched to landfill site
District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi spoke to SAMAA TV on Monday. He claimed that most of the areas in his district were taken care of.
Hashmi, however, said the local administration was facing problems because of shortage of funds.
Karachi
solid waste
