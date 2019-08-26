Monday, August 26, 2019  | 24 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Entertainment

Cartoon characters come to life at Karachi children festival

1 hour ago
 
Kids dressed up as their favourite characters



The Cartoon Network hosted a fun day out for children at Karachi's Expo Centre on August 25. During the summer fiesta, the children got a chance to meet with their favourite cartoons characters.
 
