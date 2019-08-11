Update: 8 people rescued as Korangi bridge collapses

Cranes and boats used to reach them

Three of them were lifted via a crane and five others, including two children were rescued by boat.Portions of a bridge were swept away in flooding in Karachi, cutting Korangi Crossing off from the rest of the city.Five people were stranded on the portion that was left standing. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his team went to visit the site of the Causeway nullah. Rescue work was started and the commissioner was issued orders. Edhi boats were asked to help.The solution involved a crane, said the CM's team by 11:15am. The DC of Korangi was in assistance.This is a developing story.