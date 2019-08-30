Friday, August 30, 2019  | 28 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Aseefa says she was ‘manhandled’ while trying to meet father

1 hour ago
 
She was restricted despite having a court order



Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that she was “manhandled and stopped” from seeing her father, Asif Ali Zardari, at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad.

She said she was restricted from meeting her father despite having a court order. Her video was shared on Twitter by Maleeha Manzoor.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari asif ali zardari PPP
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Aseefa, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Asif Ali Zardari, PPP, manhandled, stopped, PIMS Hospital, Islamabad
 
MOST READ
This Karachi bride missed her wedding because of the rain
This Karachi bride missed her wedding because of the rain
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Fearless and cheeky Faisalabad ATM robber easily steals Rs64,000
Fearless and cheeky Faisalabad ATM robber easily steals Rs64,000
Cartoon characters come to life at Karachi children festival
Cartoon characters come to life at Karachi children festival
Watch: Rickshaw driver robbed at gunpoint in Karachi's Gulshan
Watch: Rickshaw driver robbed at gunpoint in Karachi’s Gulshan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.