Aseefa says she was ‘manhandled’ while trying to meet father
Samaa Digital
1 hour ago
She was restricted despite having a court order
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that she was “manhandled and stopped” from seeing her father, Asif Ali Zardari, at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad.
She said she was restricted from meeting her father despite having a court order. Her video was shared on Twitter by Maleeha Manzoor.
TOPICS:
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari
asif ali zardari
PPP
