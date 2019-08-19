Monday, August 19, 2019 | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
General Bajwa to lead Pakistan Army for three more years
President Alvi summons joint session of Parliament on August 30
Miftah Ismail’s physical remand extended till August 30
Pakistani delegation in Australia to give FATF progress report
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Entertainment
A tribute to Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi
SAMAA TV
13 mins ago
The folk icon celebrates his birthday today
Iconic singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz on March 23, 2019. He was also bestowed with Pride of Performance Award in 1991.
TOPICS:
Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi
RELATED STORIES
Folksinger Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi is very much alive
5 months ago
5 months ago
Mehwish Hayat and 126 other celebrities to receive civil awards on March 23
5 months ago
5 months ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, singer, tribute
MOST READ
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
New Punjab Chowrangi underpass roads falling apart in Karachi
Sindh Wildlife Department and police capture three crocodiles in Karachi
The Lahore Zoo has a very unique bird
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.