Tuesday, August 20, 2019 | 18 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Mayor Akhtar urges Karachiites for civil disobedience
Pakistan plans to take Kashmir issue to ICJ: PM’s aide
Six Indian soldiers killed in retaliatory fire across LoC: ISPR
Facebook launches tool to let users control data flow
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Health
10,000 children affected by diarrhoea in 20 days
Faisal Khan
1 hour ago
Director Health Karachi instructs authorities to do the needful
The number of cases reportedly increased because of mismanagement of solid waste and sewerage system after rains in Karachi.
TOPICS:
Health
Karachi
RELATED STORIES
Mayor Akhtar urges Karachiites for civil disobedience
11 mins ago
11 mins ago
Brawl erupts between MQM-P factions in Karachi
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
DMC Korangi chairman slams KWSB MD over Karachi’s water woes
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
Karachi, gastro, diarrhea, children, kids, eid, infection, viral, health
MOST READ
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
New Punjab Chowrangi underpass roads falling apart in Karachi
Sindh Wildlife Department and police capture three crocodiles in Karachi
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.