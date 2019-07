The KCR first started its operations in 1964

The Karachi Circular Railway is a project that has been in the planning stage for many years but there has been little to no progress.The KCR started its operations in 1964. However, by 1984 mini-buses became the preferred way of traveling in the city. The KCR finally closed down in 1999 due to lack of management.With the growing population, the flow of traffic increased on Karachi’s roads and the traffic situation worsened.