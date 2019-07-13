Saturday, July 13, 2019 | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Health
Why are Sindh’s nurses protesting?
Dr Taneer Ahmed
2 hours ago
They want the govt to keep its promises
Sindh's nurses have been protesting for more than a week now. On Friday, they had threatened to march from their sit-in at the Karachi Press Club to the Sindh Assembly building to get an official notification from the provincial government.
nurses
Protest
