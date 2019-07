They haven't been caught yet

Five goats were stolen by three robbers in Karachi's Nazimabad on July 27. Though the thieves haven't been caught yet, CCTV footage of the robbery has surfaced.This isn't the first case of animal theft in Karachi this year. As Eidul Azha approaches, cases of animals being stolen are getting more common, with many robbers using guns to scare people into submission.