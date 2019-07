The suspect tried to snatch his phone

A young man fled for his life after a robber tried to snatch his phone on Peshawar’s Dilazak Road. CCTV footage showed two men on motorcycle approaching two other men walking on the road. One of the robbers got off the motorcycle and tried to snatch one of the men’s phone at gun point. The man, however, didn’t let that happen and ran away. The robber chased after him with a gun in his hand but the man was too fast and ran far from him.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram