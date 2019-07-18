Thursday, July 18, 2019 | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Watch: 10-man fight breaks out at Rahim Yar Khan hospital
Samaa Digital
1 hour ago
They were fighting over land
Ten men were admitted to THQ Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan’s Khanpur after being injured in a fight over a land dispute. The two groups of men started fighting again in the hospital premises. CCTV footage shows the men kicking and punching each other.
