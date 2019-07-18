Thursday, July 18, 2019  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Watch: 10-man fight breaks out at Rahim Yar Khan hospital

1 hour ago
 
They were fighting over land



Ten men were admitted to THQ Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan’s Khanpur after being injured in a fight over a land dispute. The two groups of men started fighting again in the hospital premises. CCTV footage shows the men kicking and punching each other.

hospital fight land dispute rahim yar khan
 
