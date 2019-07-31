Wednesday, July 31, 2019 | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Video
The Ashes – A riveting cricket tradition
Raza Haidery
1 hour ago
A look at the longest Test cricket rivalry
Samaa Sports takes a look at the longest Test cricket rivalry, it's history and special moments and how this year's edition is shaping up to be.
TOPICS:
Australia
Cricket
England
The Ashes
