Sanghar’s last four tangas fight chingchi invasion
Zulfiqar Kunbhar
13 hours ago
The culture of the old horse-drawn carriages is disappearing
Tangas were once the most used means of transport. Slowly the culture disappeared.
Watch more Samaa Originals on our
YouTube
channel or
Facebook
TOPICS:
chingchi
sanghar
VIDEO
10 Bollywood actors who have acted in Pakistan films
Samaa Originals
entertainment
12 hours ago
Why are Sindh's nurses protesting?
Dr Taneer Ahmed
health
4 days ago
England vs New Zealand
Raza Haidery
cricket
5 days ago
