Wednesday, July 17, 2019  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Transport

Sanghar’s last four tangas fight chingchi invasion

13 hours ago
 
The culture of the old horse-drawn carriages is disappearing



Tangas were once the most used means of transport. Slowly the culture disappeared.

Watch more Samaa Originals on our YouTube channel or Facebook
 
TOPICS:
chingchi sanghar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
10 Bollywood actors who have acted in Pakistan films
10 Bollywood actors who have acted in Pakistan films
entertainment
Why are Sindh’s nurses protesting?
Why are Sindh's nurses protesting?
health
England vs New Zealand
England vs New Zealand
cricket
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
10 Bollywood actors who have acted in Pakistan films
10 Bollywood actors who have acted in Pakistan films
Watch: Man gives robber the slip in Peshawar
Watch: Man gives robber the slip in Peshawar
Why are Sindh's nurses protesting?
Why are Sindh’s nurses protesting?
England vs New Zealand
England vs New Zealand
Sanghar’s last four tangas fight chingchi invasion
Sanghar’s last four tangas fight chingchi invasion
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.