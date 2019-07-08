Monday, July 8, 2019 | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after ‘successful’ surgery
Two women killed in accident near Karachi’s Kala Pul
Two labourers electrocuted in Karachi’s North Nazimabad
New Lahore-Mianwali train to begin operating on July 19: Rashid
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
HOME
>
Video
Make money by choosing the right bank
Farooq Baloch
18 mins ago
Find out how in the video
How to earn more money by choosing the right bank? Learn how in this video
Watch more Samaa Originals on our
YouTube
channel or
Facebook
TOPICS:
bank
dollar
finance
PKR
RELATED STORIES
Will the IMF bailout have an impact on dollar rates?
4 days ago
4 days ago
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
4 days ago
4 days ago
Dollar value dips, the interbank rate drops to Rs158
6 days ago
6 days ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Dr Imran Arbani, the man who unearthed Larkana's HIV outbreak
Samaa Originals
health
5 days ago
Kataksha: a suspense-filled Pakistani thriller
Qaisar Kamran
entertainment
3 days ago
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Raza Haidery
cricket
5 days ago
MOST READ
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed returns to Pakistan after World Cup disqualification
What you need to know about the IMF bailout
You can now generate and sell electricity on your own
Will the IMF bailout have an impact on dollar rates?
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.