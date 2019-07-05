Friday, July 5, 2019 | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Court stops construction of hospital at Islamabad’s Argentina Park
Hamza Shehbaz sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand
Power breakdown hits Karachi after rain
How to decrease your electricity bill as K-Electric increases tariffs
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
HOME
>
Entertainment
Kataksha: a suspense-filled Pakistani thriller
Qaisar Kamran
29 mins ago
The film has been picked up by Netflix
This thriller suspense has an 8.2 IMDB rating, Qaiser reviews the film
TOPICS:
Kataksha
movie review
RELATED STORIES
The Meg – You might need the biggest boat
11 months ago
11 months ago
The Darkest Minds – More Messy, Less Dark
11 months ago
11 months ago
Karwaan – a light-hearted journey of self-discovery
11 months ago
11 months ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
MOST READ
Watch: Pakistan team celebrate in dressing room after Afghanistan win
Pakistan vs Afghanistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
The hows and whats of the government's tax amnesty scheme
You can now generate and sell electricity on your own
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.