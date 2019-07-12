Friday, July 12, 2019  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

England vs New Zealand

5 mins ago
 
Teams will play each other on Sunday



Hosts England take on New Zealand in the final of the Cricket World Cup at Lord’s in London on Sunday. Let's take a look at the team's recent record and key players, as well as our prediction as the two sides vie for the crown
 
TOPICS:
England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
1 week ago
1 week ago
Pakistan vs Afghanistan
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
Pakistan vs New Zealand
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed returns to Pakistan after World Cup disqualification
Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed returns to Pakistan after World Cup disqualification
Antibiotics in Pakistani animals and what you eat
Antibiotics in Pakistani animals and what you eat
Watch: Man gives robber the slip in Peshawar
Watch: Man gives robber the slip in Peshawar
India vs New Zealand
India vs New Zealand
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.