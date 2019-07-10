10 Bollywood actors who have acted in Pakistan films

Wish that India and Pakistan work together in every field, as we are neighbors and can be good friends, like other countries, but politicians don’t want these two states to be together and they always criticize relationship of both countries, which is quite sad.
Mr Tariq it is Impossible. Live in real world
@Tariq: Solve Kashmir Issue. we have no problem with India at all. No peace without resolving Kashmir issue.
