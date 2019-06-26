Wednesday, June 26, 2019  | 22 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Health

What are the symptoms of Schizophrenia?

55 mins ago
 
About 1.5% of Pakistan is diagnosed with it



Mental conditions cannot be generally diagnosed by any medical or blood test. There are, however, certain symptoms that can help specialist doctors identify it.
 
TOPICS:
psychiatric disorders schizophrenia
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
PM Khan regurgitates call to take advantage of tax amnesty...
PM Khan regurgitates call to take advantage of tax amnesty scheme
Watch: Intoxicated Karachi law enforcer fires aerial shots
Watch: Intoxicated Karachi law enforcer fires aerial shots
Why we like Imran Khan's Islamic Welfare State idea
Why we like Imran Khan’s Islamic Welfare State idea
World's largest bird is making its home in Pakistan
World’s largest bird is making its home in Pakistan
Pakistan vs New Zealand
Pakistan vs New Zealand
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.