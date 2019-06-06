HOME > Video

Ever heard of fish halwa?

June 7 , 2019
This new treat will leave you craving more



This resident of Sanghar is a street food chef who tried to substitute fish in a dessert recipe and is now tantalizing his customers’ taste buds with this new treat. Check out the recipe in this video.
 
