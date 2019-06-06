Thursday, June 6, 2019 | 1 Syawal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
TRENDING NOW
Pakistan urged to stay ‘ruthless’ in Sri Lanka World Cup clash
FIR registered in Jalalpur firing case
70 Shikarpur children hospitalised after eating ‘bad food’
No respite for Larkana’s HIV patients, their families on Eid
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Video
Ever heard of fish halwa?
Samaa Digital
June 7 , 2019
This new treat will leave you craving more
This resident of Sanghar is a street food chef who tried to substitute fish in a dessert recipe and is now tantalizing his customers’ taste buds with this new treat. Check out the recipe in this video.
TOPICS:
fish
Pakistan
sanghar
Streetfood
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
RELATED STORIES
KP government to spend Rs3 billion on madrasas
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Pakistan urged to stay ‘ruthless’ in Sri Lanka World Cup clash
15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Future of jobs: Pakistan at bottom rank for business, technology skills
2 days ago
2 days ago
VIDEO
Pakistan and the IMF: ‘We are being blackmailed’
Samaa Digital
opinion
3 days ago
Kaabay ki Ronaq Kaabay ka Manzar - Naat
Qutb Online
culture
3 days ago
Pakistan ka jadooi sherbat
Samaa Originals
video
5 days ago
MOST READ
Pakistan and the IMF: ‘We are being blackmailed’
Kaabay ki Ronaq Kaabay ka Manzar - Naat
Pakistan ka jadooi sherbat
Ever heard of fish halwa?
Eid shopping in Rs 1,500
ABOUT US
ANCHOR PROFILES
COMMENT POLICY
ONLINE ADVERTISING
CONTACT US
FEEDBACK
RSS MOBILE APPS
FAQ'S
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.