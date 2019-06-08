Saturday, June 8, 2019 | 4 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Watch: Islamabad policeman suspended for taking Rs100 bribe
Adil Tanoli
3 mins ago
The operations DIG took notice
A policeman in Faizabad was suspended after Islamabad Operations DIG Waqaruddin Syed took notice of a video of him taking a bribe.
In the video, the policeman can be seen taking a Rs100 note from a man. The man who shot the video was going to Islamabad for a vacation.
TOPICS:
Islamabad
Police
