Truck art gets a ‘moving’ message
Arshad Mohmand
2 hours ago
Artists leave guns, paint girls with books
Truck art isn’t just about a pretty picture. It tells you what the owner believes and that, by extension, tells you how people think in society. So one way to change attitudes is to show people a different picture.
TOPICS:
art
artist
ayub khan
Imran Khan
Noor Jehan
pervez musharraf
Samaa
samaa originals
truck art
