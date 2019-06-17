HOME > Transport

Truck art gets a ‘moving’ message

2 hours ago
Artists leave guns, paint girls with books



Truck art isn’t just about a pretty picture. It tells you what the owner believes and that, by extension, tells you how people think in society. So one way to change attitudes is to show people a different picture.
 
