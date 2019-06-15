Saturday, June 15, 2019 | 11 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
TRENDING NOW
Faryal Talpur to be presented before Islamabad court today
Sindh govt employees to get 15% salary increase
Kartarpur Corridor to be inaugurated in November
Gold price shoots up to historic high
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
HOME
>
Entertainment
Top six beautiful princesses of the world
Farhan Adil
2 hours ago
Find out who they are in the video
Take a look at the most famous princesses of the world.
Watch more Samaa Originals on our
YouTube
channel or
Facebook
TOPICS:
beauty
princesses
RELATED STORIES
For beauty contest, age is not an issue for Brazilian seniors
1 year ago
1 year ago
Atiqa Odho is beauty neutral, tells husband to lose weight
1 year ago
1 year ago
Here is how men’s salons are becoming a part of Pakistani lifestyle
1 year ago
1 year ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Everything you need to know about Justice Qazi Faez Isa
Abdul Moiz Jaferii
opinion
17 hours ago
This man discovered a new way to cut fuel costs
Samaa Originals
technology
23 hours ago
Sikh school of music keeps religion alive
Saba Rani
culture
23 hours ago
MOST READ
10 Bollywood actors who have acted in Pakistan films
Australia vs Pakistan
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
NAB to arrest Zardari - Animation
Watch Hamza Sharif being taken into NAB custody
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.