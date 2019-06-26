Wednesday, June 26, 2019  | 22 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
The reason for Karachi’s Qayyumabad water crisis

2 hours ago
 
Find out about the shortage in the video



 

In the last three weeks Karachi's Qayyumbad started to run dry. It never used to have a water problem. Residents got in touch with SAMAA Digital. Sohail Khan went to investigate the problem and this is what he found. Watch the video.

 
 




