Multan’s farmers are getting ready for mango season

3 hours ago
Mango season is almost here



Farmers in Multan are getting ready for mango season by spraying mango trees with pesticides to prevent diseases from spreading and ensure the fruit grows well.

One Comment

  1. Avatar
    R.Nutkani   April 2, 2019 1:57 pm/ Reply

    Globally great news
    It is unique commodity that gets appreciated all over the world and is in great demand all over the world .
    Soil and climate makes its taste unique makes it enjoyable to eat .
    There are better opportunities to distribute in Europe and America. Middle east market is door step and should be explored fully
    Mango item can introduce other fruits and vegs and Sohan Halwa from this area l hope world gets to enjoy these Multans gift

