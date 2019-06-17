Multan’s farmers are getting ready for mango season

Globally great news
It is unique commodity that gets appreciated all over the world and is in great demand all over the world .
Soil and climate makes its taste unique makes it enjoyable to eat .
There are better opportunities to distribute in Europe and America. Middle east market is door step and should be explored fully
Mango item can introduce other fruits and vegs and Sohan Halwa from this area l hope world gets to enjoy these Multans gift
