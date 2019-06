The school has been teaching children music for three decades

In the 1990s, Sikhs from the tribal areas first started arriving in Peshawar's Mohalla Jogan Shah. They soon adjusted to the new environment and opened businesses. Once their livelihood was sorted out, they started focusing on their young ones who they wanted to keep close to their religious beliefs. That's when they set up the Gurudwara Bhai Joga Singh Dharmik School.