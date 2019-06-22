Scholar discovers strange connections in caste system

The caste system of Hindu population is among the oldest forms of social stratification. It divides Hindus into four hierarchical groups; Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras, the lowest class.

A Sindh scholar has found out that the caste system in the province is based on the occupation and not race or ethnicity of the people. Abdul Karim Azad Samejo studied the genealogy of the Hindu community in Sindh and found that people from different castes have the same lineage.

People who work as chamaar (those engaged in leather work), kumhar (potter) and mochi (cobbler) had same blood relatives as the people from higher casts, he said.

Senator Krishna Kohli, who is a part of the Dalit community in Pakistan, took her oath in a traditional Thari dress. Hindus make up 6% of Sindh’s population.