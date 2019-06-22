Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Scholar discovers strange connections in caste system

1 hour ago
 

The caste system of Hindu population is among the oldest forms of social stratification. It divides Hindus into four hierarchical groups; Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras, the lowest class.

A Sindh scholar has found out that the caste system in the province is based on the occupation and not race or ethnicity of the people. Abdul Karim Azad Samejo studied the genealogy of the Hindu community in Sindh and found that people from different castes have the same lineage.

People who work as chamaar (those engaged in leather work), kumhar (potter) and mochi (cobbler) had same blood relatives as the people from higher casts, he said.
Senator Krishna Kohli, who is a part of the Dalit community in Pakistan, took her oath in a traditional Thari dress. Hindus make up 6% of Sindh’s population.

 
TOPICS:
azad samejo chamaar Hindu caste system India
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

VIDEO
PM Khan regurgitates call to take advantage of tax amnesty scheme
PM Khan regurgitates call to take advantage of tax amnesty
economy
Remembering Benazir Bhutto on her birthday
Remembering Benazir Bhutto on her birthday
politics
Pakistan me rape ke qanoon me ahm tabdeeli
Pakistan me rape ke qanoon me ahm tabdeeli
human rights
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pakistan vs India
Pakistan vs India
Multan's farmers are getting ready for mango season
Multan’s farmers are getting ready for mango season
Why we like Imran Khan's Islamic Welfare State idea
Why we like Imran Khan’s Islamic Welfare State idea
Top six beautiful princesses of the world
Top six beautiful princesses of the world
Buy designer pants for Rs 400
Buy designer pants for Rs 400
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.