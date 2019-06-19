Wednesday, June 19, 2019 | 15 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Tourists can soon take a helicopter to Kalam Valley, Chitral
PM decides to give MQM-P another ministry in the federation
Pakistan signs MoU to bring Ishaq Dar back
Hussain Asghar to head PM’s debt inquiry commission
Environment
Rooftop gardens provide breathing space in concrete jungles
Samaa Digital
25 mins ago
Concrete jungles we live in are causing climate change
The concrete jungles we live in are causing climate change. But there is a way to save ourselves and our cities—setting up more rooftop gardens. These gardens absorb sunlight and produce oxygen.
Karachi
Rooftop gardens
