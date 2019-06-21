Friday, June 21, 2019  | 17 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Economy

PM Khan regurgitates call to take advantage of tax amnesty scheme

24 mins ago
 
This was his third appeal to the nation



Prime Minister Imran Khan urged Pakistanis to avail the tax amnesty scheme to declare their assets for the third time in a televised address on Friday.

The assets declaration scheme was launched last month and is valid till June 30.

Despite the premier’s repeated attempts to get more people to whiten their assets, less than 250 Pakistanis have availed the scheme as of June 19, according to a report by The Express Tribune.
 
TOPICS:
ik PM tax amnesty scheme
 
