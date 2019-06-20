Thursday, June 20, 2019 | 16 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LifeandStyle
Pakistani men make frandship: Hello from the ‘other’ side
Abeer Mahar
29 mins ago
Why do men send unwanted messages to women?
We interviewed a mix of millennial men to find out why some men send unwanted texts to women.
Watch more Samaa Originals on our
YouTube
channel or
Facebook
