Thursday, June 20, 2019
Court dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s bail petition in Al-Azizia case
Court angry at police for being no-show as crimes increase
13 bonded labourers freed after court action in Tando Allahyar
ECP issues show-cause notice to PM for violating election rules
Human Rights
Pakistan me rape ke qanoon me ahm tabdeeli
Rahim Sajwani
34 mins ago
Sarah Zaman sawalon ka jawab deti hain
Zina aur zina bil jabar me koi farq he? Yeh aur deegar sawalon ka jawab Sarah Zaman deti hain. Wo Women’s Action Forum ki Hyderabad conference me June 15, 2019 ko qawaneen ki tabdeelian explain karti hain.
TOPICS:
#Zina
Pakistan
