Human Rights

Pakistan me rape ke qanoon me ahm tabdeeli

34 mins ago
Sarah Zaman sawalon ka jawab deti hain



Zina aur zina bil jabar me koi farq he? Yeh aur deegar sawalon ka jawab Sarah Zaman deti hain. Wo Women’s Action Forum ki Hyderabad conference me June 15, 2019 ko qawaneen ki tabdeelian explain karti hain.
 
#Zina Pakistan
 
