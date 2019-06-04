HOME > Opinion

Pakistan and the IMF: ‘We are being blackmailed’

8 mins ago
Listen to economist Kaiser Bengali shred decision-making



Since 1950, Pakistan has gone to the IMF 21 times. This year we signed up for a $6b bailout. Should Pakistan have gone to the IMF?

Listen to one of Pakistan’s most well-respected and critical economists Kaiser Bengali answer this question. He was speaking at a panel discussion, IMF & the Economic Future of Pakistan, on Sunday, June 2, at Karachi’s T2F moderated by Dawn’s Khurram Husain, former finance minister Asad Umar and political economy academic Dr Akbar Zaidi.
 
TOPICS:
imf


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
VIDEO
Has a reference really been filed against Justice Qazi Isa?
Has a reference really been filed against Justice Qazi Isa?
opinion
5 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Has a reference really been filed against Justice Qazi Isa?
Has a reference really been filed against Justice Qazi Isa?
Karachi dastarkhwan completes 20 years of roadside kindness
Karachi dastarkhwan completes 20 years of roadside kindness
Eid shopping in Rs 1,500
Eid shopping in Rs 1,500
Low levels vitamin D and thyroid imbalance linked with depression?
Low levels vitamin D and thyroid imbalance linked with depression?
Pakistan ka jadooi sherbat
Pakistan ka jadooi sherbat
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.