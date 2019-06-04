Pakistan and the IMF: ‘We are being blackmailed’

Listen to economist Kaiser Bengali shred decision-making
Since 1950, Pakistan has gone to the IMF 21 times. This year we signed up for a $6b bailout. Should Pakistan have gone to the IMF?
Listen to one of Pakistan’s most well-respected and critical economists Kaiser Bengali answer this question. He was speaking at a panel discussion, IMF & the Economic Future of Pakistan, on Sunday, June 2, at Karachi’s T2F moderated by Dawn’s Khurram Husain, former finance minister Asad Umar and political economy academic Dr Akbar Zaidi.