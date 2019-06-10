Monday, June 10, 2019 | 6 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
TRENDING NOW
Six convicted over rape, murder of eight-year-old Kashmiri girl
Shazia Marri says government is victimising opposition parties
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
Karachi teen accused of raping a four-year-old child
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Politics
NAB to arrest Zardari – Animation
Samaa Digital
2 hours ago
Watch the animation short in the video
The Islamabad High Court rejected on Monday an extension in former president Asif Ali Zardari's pre-arrest bail
TOPICS:
islamabad high court
NAB
Zardari
RELATED STORIES
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
NAB gets arrest warrant for Zardari
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
NAB gets arrest warrant for Zardari
Samaa Digital
video
2 hours ago
10 Bollywood actors who have acted in Pakistan films
Samaa Originals
entertainment
45 mins ago
Places to visit this summer
Samaa Originals
travel
8 hours ago
MOST READ
Pakistan and the IMF: ‘We are being blackmailed’
Pakistan's IMF deal: The backstory according to Asad Umar
NAB to arrest Zardari - Animation
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
NAB gets arrest warrant for Zardari
ABOUT US
ANCHOR PROFILES
COMMENT POLICY
ONLINE ADVERTISING
CONTACT US
FEEDBACK
RSS MOBILE APPS
FAQ'S
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.