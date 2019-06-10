HOME > Politics

NAB to arrest Zardari – Animation

2 hours ago
Watch the animation short in the video



The Islamabad High Court rejected on Monday an extension in former president Asif Ali Zardari's pre-arrest bail
 
TOPICS:
islamabad high court NAB Zardari
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
NAB gets arrest warrant for Zardari
NAB gets arrest warrant for Zardari
video
2 hours ago
10 Bollywood actors who have acted in Pakistan films
10 Bollywood actors who have acted in Pakistan films
entertainment
45 mins ago
Places to visit this summer
Places to visit this summer
travel
8 hours ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pakistan and the IMF: ‘We are being blackmailed’
Pakistan and the IMF: ‘We are being blackmailed’
Pakistan's IMF deal: The backstory according to Asad Umar
Pakistan’s IMF deal: The backstory according to Asad Umar
NAB to arrest Zardari - Animation
NAB to arrest Zardari – Animation
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
NAB gets arrest warrant for Zardari
NAB gets arrest warrant for Zardari
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.