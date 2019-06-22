Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Meet the Edhi of Larkana

In 2003, the government awarded him the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz



For around 30 years, Ali Anwar Khokar has been reuniting children and women with their families. He takes them home, feeds them and makes sure they return home safely.
 
Edhi larkana welfare
 
