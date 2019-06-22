Saturday, June 22, 2019 | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Meet the Edhi of Larkana
Samaa Originals
2 hours ago
In 2003, the government awarded him the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz
For around 30 years, Ali Anwar Khokar has been reuniting children and women with their families. He takes them home, feeds them and makes sure they return home safely.
TOPICS:
Edhi
larkana
welfare
