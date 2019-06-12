Wednesday, June 12, 2019 | 8 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
KP’s first female boxing coach
Arshad Mohmand
2 hours ago
This coach teaches girls how to hit back hard
KP’s first female boxing coach teaches girls how to hit hard and break stereotypes.
Watch more Samaa Originals on our
YouTube
channel or
Facebook
TOPICS:
boxing sports
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)
Women boxers
