KP’s first female boxing coach

2 hours ago
This coach teaches girls how to hit back hard



KP’s first female boxing coach teaches girls how to hit hard and break stereotypes.

boxing sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Women boxers
 
What did Pakistan use before dollars?
2 hours ago
Australia vs Pakistan
18 hours ago
Hamza Shabaz challenges NAB to prove him guilty
1 day ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
10 Bollywood actors who have acted in Pakistan films
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
NAB to arrest Zardari - Animation
Pakistan's IMF deal: The backstory according to Asad Umar
NAB gets arrest warrant for Zardari
