Eight killed as vans collide with a truck in Attock
PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz taken into custody after bail cancelled
Here’s what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Here's what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Hamza Shabaz challenges NAB to prove him guilty
Shahid Hussain
51 mins ago
Watch his statement in the video
Speaking to the media, Hamza said that he will quit politics if there is a single proof of him engaging in corrupt practices.
hamza shahbaz
lahore high court
NAB
