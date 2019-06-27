Thursday, June 27, 2019 | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Culture
German harmoniums for the best Pakistani music
3 hours ago
Watch how the instruments are built
100-year-old reeds a hot favourite on the desi music scene
Watch more Samaa Originals on our
YouTube
channel or
Facebook
harmonium
instrument
interior Sindh
music
Samaa
samaa originals
sanghar
Sindh
skill
wood work
