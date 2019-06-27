Thursday, June 27, 2019  | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Culture

German harmoniums for the best Pakistani music

3 hours ago
 
Watch how the instruments are built



100-year-old reeds a hot favourite on the desi music scene

Watch more Samaa Originals on our YouTube channel or Facebook
 
TOPICS:
harmonium instrument interior Sindh music Samaa samaa originals sanghar Sindh skill wood work
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

VIDEO
What are the symptoms of Schizophrenia?
What are the symptoms of Schizophrenia?
health
The reason for Karachi’s Qayyumabad water crisis
The reason for Karachi’s Qayyumabad water crisis
local
A layman’s guide to smartphone taxes
A layman's guide to smartphone taxes
Samaa Digital
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
PM Khan regurgitates call to take advantage of tax amnesty...
PM Khan regurgitates call to take advantage of tax amnesty scheme
What to do with your Rs40,000 bonds?
What to do with your Rs40,000 bonds?
Watch: Intoxicated Karachi law enforcer fires aerial shots
Watch: Intoxicated Karachi law enforcer fires aerial shots
Pakistan vs New Zealand
Pakistan vs New Zealand
World's largest bird is making its home in Pakistan
World’s largest bird is making its home in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.