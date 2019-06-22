Saturday, June 22, 2019 | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Money
Federal budget 2019: the answers to your most common questions
Rahim Sajwani
49 mins ago
Breaking down the budget and its impact
Listen to SAMAA Digital's senior business reporter Farooq Baloch answer your queries related to the federal budget
budget
Explainer
