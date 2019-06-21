Friday, June 21, 2019 | 17 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the nation today
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
No talks with Pakistan: India responds to media reports
Gold reaches a new high
LifeandStyle
Balochi frocks hit Vancouver Fashion Week
Zaheer Zarf
2 hours ago
Meet the designer making this cultural fusion
Alia Bhatt, Kangna Ranaut and Shabana Azmi all wore it and now Balochi frocks are trending in Bollywood and at Vancouver Fashion Week.
Watch more Samaa Originals on our
YouTube
channel or
Facebook
TOPICS:
baloch
Balochi frocks
Vancouver Fashion Week
