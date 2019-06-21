Friday, June 21, 2019  | 17 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > LifeandStyle

Balochi frocks hit Vancouver Fashion Week

2 hours ago
Meet the designer making this cultural fusion



Alia Bhatt, Kangna Ranaut and Shabana Azmi all wore it and now Balochi frocks are trending in Bollywood and at Vancouver Fashion Week.

baloch Balochi frocks Vancouver Fashion Week
 
