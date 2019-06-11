HOME > Sports

Australia vs Pakistan

2 hours ago
Australia have a 65% win percentage over Pakistan



Pakistan will play Australia in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture in Taunton on Wednesday. Before the encounter takes place, let's take a look at the recent record, key players and our prediction for the clash
 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan vs Australia World Cup 2019
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Hamza Shabaz challenges NAB to prove him guilty
Hamza Shabaz challenges NAB to prove him guilty
video
9 hours ago
Watch Hamza Sharif being taken into NAB custody
Watch Hamza Sharif being taken into NAB custody
politics
9 hours ago
10 Bollywood actors who have acted in Pakistan films
10 Bollywood actors who have acted in Pakistan films
entertainment
1 day ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
10 Bollywood actors who have acted in Pakistan films
10 Bollywood actors who have acted in Pakistan films
NAB to arrest Zardari - Animation
NAB to arrest Zardari – Animation
Pakistan's IMF deal: The backstory according to Asad Umar
Pakistan’s IMF deal: The backstory according to Asad Umar
NAB gets arrest warrant for Zardari
NAB gets arrest warrant for Zardari
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.