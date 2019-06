youtubesrc=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/RadnL-ZUJH0″

“The main problem with our theatre is that we do not have playwrights,” says Khalid Ahmed of the National Academy of Performing Arts. “And plays have not been written in Urdu or in other languages that we have in this country.”

This is why most of the plays we do are adaptations. “We do not have original scripts.”