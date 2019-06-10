Monday, June 10, 2019 | 6 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
TRENDING NOW
Six convicted over rape, murder of eight-year-old Kashmiri girl
Shazia Marri says government is victimising opposition parties
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
Karachi teen accused of raping a four-year-old child
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Entertainment
10 Bollywood actors who have acted in Pakistan films
Samaa Originals
52 mins ago
Here are some actors who have appeared in Lollywood films
We hear about Pakistani film actors working in Bollywood but did you know of these Indian actors who have worked in our films?
TOPICS:
actors
Bollywood
lollywood
RELATED STORIES
Indian police arrest two film actors in Mumbai
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
Ajay Devgan’s father dies in Mumbai
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
No Indian film qualified for Cannes this year
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
NAB gets arrest warrant for Zardari
Samaa Digital
video
2 hours ago
NAB to arrest Zardari - Animation
Samaa Digital
politics
2 hours ago
Places to visit this summer
Samaa Originals
travel
8 hours ago
MOST READ
Pakistan and the IMF: ‘We are being blackmailed’
Pakistan's IMF deal: The backstory according to Asad Umar
NAB to arrest Zardari - Animation
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
NAB gets arrest warrant for Zardari
ABOUT US
ANCHOR PROFILES
COMMENT POLICY
ONLINE ADVERTISING
CONTACT US
FEEDBACK
RSS MOBILE APPS
FAQ'S
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.