Zardari, Rasheed stand shoulder to shoulder at Kaira’s son’s funeral

They attended the funeral in Lala Musa on Saturday

Follow SAMAA English on

Faceboo

k

,

Twitter,

and

Instagram

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Punjab Information Minister Samsam Bukhari, Khursheed Shah and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, among other politicians and government officials attended on Saturday the funeral of PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira's son Usama Qamar in Lala Musa.Usama died on Friday in a car accident near Lala Musa. During the funeral, Zardari and Rasheed stood shoulder to shoulder alongside Kaira.