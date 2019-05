He and his accomplice looted a man in New Karachi

It seems like criminals in Karachi aren’t scared of anything anymore. CCTV footage of a robbery in New Karachi’s Sector 11 showed two suspects on motorcycles looting a man in the area. While one suspect held a gun up and took their money and other valuables, the other robber danced.