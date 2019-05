The CCTV footage is from March

The incident occurred in Federal B Area in March. Footage showed a motorcyclist throwing petrol on a car at 2:19am and then setting it on fire with a lighter. The man hasn't been caught yet.The owner of the car said he and his neighbours put out the blaze. They have been living in the area for 40 years and don't have any enemies, he said.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram